Aisha Bowe makes historic trip to space

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Aisha Bowe secured her spot in history today as the first Bahamian to travel to space aboard Blue Origin, the former Nasa rocket scientist was joined by a historic all-female space crew which included pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Bowe is not only a trailblazer as the first Bahamian woman to accomplish this mission, but also etched her name into history as one of ten Black women to travel to space.

