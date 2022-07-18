Airport Authority mobilizes contingency plans ahead of potential industrial action

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Airport Authority yesterday said it was on alert for any potential industrial unrest that may impact operations at the Lynden Pindling International Airport and other Family Island airports.

“Contingency plans have been mobilized to ensure minimal, if any disruption and inconvenience to both our international and domestic travelers,” read the statement.

“The traveling and general public should be further assured of all efforts to work together in industrial harmony with the relevant stakeholders, as we continue to provide safe, reliable, and efficient services to meet the needs of users and operators.”

Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) president Kimsley Ferguson warned last week that Airport Authority workers are prepared to take industrial action if longstanding issues regarding an industrial agreement and outstanding payments are not resolved.

Ferguson said that there is also concern over outstanding payments and salary adjustments for family island officers and screeners.