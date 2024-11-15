Watch ILTV Live
Airport Authority employees cast votes for union representation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Unionized employees of The Airport Authority gathered at the polls this morning to decide on their future union representation. Workers were tasked with choosing between remaining with the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU), their current representative, or switching to the Bahamas Public Sector and Health Professionals Union (BPSHU).

Eyewitness News spoke with BPSHU President Latonya Symonette, who expressed confidence in the employees’ decision to opt for change. Symonette criticized the BPSU under the leadership of Kimsley Ferguson, alleging broken promises and emphasizing that laborers deserve better representation.

The Department of Labour will oversee the closing of polls and ballot counting at the end of the day to determine which union will represent the employees moving forward.

