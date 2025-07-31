Aircraft crash lands west of Treasure Cay, sole passenger rescued in good health

ABACO, BAHAMAS — A pilot, who was the sole occupant of a Piper PA32 aircraft that crashed in an area west of Treasure Cay, was rescued in good health and transported back to Marsh Harbour according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft encountered difficulties after departing Thursday morning from the Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

“The pilot was able to make contact with emergency personnel and Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defense Force are conducting recovery efforts to retrieve the pilot from the site.,” AAIA said in its initial statement.

Shortly before 1:00 pm Thursday, the pilot was rescued.