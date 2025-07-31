Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Aircraft crash lands west of Treasure Cay, sole passenger rescued in good health

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

ABACO, BAHAMAS — A pilot, who was the sole occupant of a Piper PA32 aircraft that crashed in an area west of Treasure Cay, was rescued in good health and transported back to Marsh Harbour according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft encountered difficulties after departing Thursday morning from the Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

“The pilot was able to make contact with emergency personnel and Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defense Force are conducting recovery efforts to retrieve the pilot from the site.,” AAIA said in its initial statement.

Shortly before 1:00 pm Thursday, the pilot was rescued.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture