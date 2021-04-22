AIN’T NO PLEDGE: PM denies having ever promised rebate to overcharged Ardastra homeowners

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gestures during his contribution to debate on the disaster bill in the House of Assembly in October 2019. (BIS PHOTO)

Minnis: I understand you were overcharged by the former govt but I cannot change that

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis clarified in Parliament yesterday that he had made no pledge to provide rebates to homeowners in the Ardastra Gardens Estate #3 subdivision, whom he asserted had been overcharged for their residence under the previous administration.

Minnis, after concluding a COVID-19 communication in Parliament, said: “A week ago in Parliament, I stated that homes in Ardastra Gardens were being bought for $182,000. When we came in government, we felt that these individuals were overpriced and charged more than they should have [been].

“Therefore, the last few homes that were left, for those who were purchasing those homes, we had dropped the fee to $140,000.

“An individual whom I have great respect for and admiration — and he knows that he would not like me lose that respect — he is reporting to the people in Ardastra that I said we would reduce their fee or their purchase price from the $180,000 or $250,000 that they paid to $140,000. I said no such thing.”

Minnis added: “I want those people to understand that their mortgage and conveyance I cannot change. I cannot change that. They were overcharged by the previous government. I cannot change that but I can correct it moving forward.”

Irate homeowners in a Fort Charlotte subdivision earlier this week had called on the prime minister to provide a $40,000 rebate on the government homes they purchased and for the government to address structural issues with those residences.

Veron Pratt, president of the Ardastra Gardens Estates #3 Homeowners Association, told Eyewitness News the prime minister had yet to deliver on the rebate he referenced during debate on the proposed 83-acre Prospect Ridge subdivision.

Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira had previously stated in Parliament that under the former Christie administration, Bahamians were, in many cases, being overcharged between $20,000 to $40,000 for homes developed by Arawak Homes, an assertion Arawak Homes President Franon Wilson has previously denied.

