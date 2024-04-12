Agri-Business Expo Relaunches After 5-Year Hiatus, Workshops Available For Locals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Agri-Business Expo has been relaunched after a five-year hiatus, allowing local agricultural vendors and farmers to display their locally grown fruit and vegetable products.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell underscored the importance of the initiative during his keynote address at the opening ceremony for the event held on Friday.

The minister also highlighted that the expo has a number of workshops which invites citizens to learn the vital importance of food security and how they can play a role in the local agriculture industry.

The Agri-Business Expo will be held at the Gladstone Farmers Market Site over the next two days.