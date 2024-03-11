Agri-business expo makes its return after five year hiatus

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources Jomo Campbell announced Friday morning that the Agri-Business Expo, which has not been hosted over the past five years, will make a comeback this year.

Minister Campbell said the event will be held April 12th-14th at the Gladstone Road Agriculture Centre and will provide major agriculture stakeholders a platform to showcase their products and services.

The aim of the Agri-Business Expo is to provide interactive experiences between key players in the agriculture industry and those who have an interest in joining the sector through creating key opportunities for networking, the minister said.