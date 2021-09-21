AG: We will look at “probably everything” related to election, emergency orders contracts in time

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday that the Davis administration will eventually take a close look at the contracts issued amid the public state of emergency and emergency powers as well as those during the general election.

“I think it is very important, especially as attorney general, as the commonwealth of The Bahamas, and as this new incoming government, to govern in a way that is transparent and accountable,” he said following his swearing-in at Baha Mar.

“We cannot tolerate any kind of perceived corruption, whether it exists or not and we cannot tolerate the appearance of impropriety whether it exists or not.

“We have to operate in a fashion where we are conducting ourselves in honest and transparent ways.

“We live in a global village right now and people outside of these borders look at us as a country and make judgments; they make judgments on whether we are a serious country to do work and to do business with them or if we’re not a serious country and we have to demonstrate to the world community that we’re a serious country.

“So, I am sure that in time we will have to have a look at almost, probably everything, just to make sure that the perception exists that we’re a clean and honest country, looking to participate and advance our people.”

Pinder said while his appointment as attorney general is fresh, there is “not a lot of time” and there is a great impetus to “hit the ground running” to help benefit the country and its people.

In the lead-up to the general election, the Progressive Liberal Part accused the Minnis administration of going to great lengths to “hide deals” using the ongoing emergency orders, and Bahamians should be suspicious of the continued use of the emergency powers.

An auditor general’s report tabled in August, underscored that the government did not disclose the names of the beneficial owners of companies that received payments for the delivery of goods and services related to COVID-19 despite requests.

According to the report, $63 million of the $250 million financing instrument was spent to pay overseas and domestic vendors

The auditor general noted there was no law that imposed the mandatory disclosure of beneficial ownership data on the government in this case, and there were no pending civil, criminal or international legal assistance procedures.

Then-Attorney General Carl Bethel said the government would amend the legislation.

As it relates to the public state of emergency, Pinder said the prime minister has been clear that his administration will look to introduce a framework of legislation that will allow the government to govern without the use of emergency orders during pandemics.

The Minnis administration released a bill for that purpose for public consultation prior to demitting office.

It remains to be seen if the bill will be built on.