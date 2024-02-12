AG takes issue with Opposition abstaining from vote on Bail Act amendments

LocalFebruary 12, 2024 at 11:52 am Genea Noel
AG takes issue with Opposition abstaining from vote on Bail Act amendments

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Attorney General Ryan Pinder has taken strong issue with the Opposition abstaining their vote on the amendments to the Bail Act.  Their decision he says is a vote against the fight against crime.

Those who commit crimes while on bail he said are “not acceptable, not appropriate, and will not be tolerated any longer.”

Regional leaders, he said have asked ” Do Bahamian judges live on Mars?” This is as repeat offenders continue to commit crimes or become victims themselves.
Pinder says the Davis administration takes this matter seriously and will ensure there is an avenue for bail to be revoked.

Tags

, , ,

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*