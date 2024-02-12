AG takes issue with Opposition abstaining from vote on Bail Act amendments

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Attorney General Ryan Pinder has taken strong issue with the Opposition abstaining their vote on the amendments to the Bail Act. Their decision he says is a vote against the fight against crime.

Those who commit crimes while on bail he said are “not acceptable, not appropriate, and will not be tolerated any longer.”

Regional leaders, he said have asked ” Do Bahamian judges live on Mars?” This is as repeat offenders continue to commit crimes or become victims themselves.

Pinder says the Davis administration takes this matter seriously and will ensure there is an avenue for bail to be revoked.