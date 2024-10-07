Watch ILTV Live
AG on the defense, ‘Plea agreements benefiting the justice system’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Amid public outrage over “light” prison sentences handed down by way of a plea agreement for persons convicted of serious crimes Attorney General Ryan Pinder argued that these negotiations ensure a conviction and penalties where evidence or other factors may not guarantee a conviction.

Out of the 162 criminal cases last year, 44 were concluded with plea agreements. From January to present, Pinder revealed that they have secured 29 plea agreements.

Addressing the issue, that has made headlines in recent weeks after a man convicted of rape of an elderly woman and other matters was only granted a 9 year prison term, Pinder who was contributing to debate in the Senate commended the Department of Public Prosecution and cited a number of factors of his plea agreements benefiting the justice system.

