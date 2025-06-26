Watch ILTV Live
 AG: National Investment Fund to launch this month, backed by bond proceeds

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Attorney General Ryan Pinder says the government is moving to formally establish the National Investment Fund (NIF) by the end of this month, creating an independently governed vehicle to manage and grow public assets on behalf of the Bahamian people.

Speaking during the 2025/2026 Budget debate in the Senate, Pinder said the NIF will be structured in line with the Santiago Principles, promoting transparency, sound governance, accountability, and prudent investment practices.

“We look to have the fund constituted by the end of this month and funded in part from proceeds from the recent bond offering,” he told Senators.

The fund will be used to support national infrastructure and public development projects, including those tied to the orange and blue economies, while also seeking to maximize underutilized sovereign assets.

It will back major development priorities such as the redevelopment of Grand Bahama International Airport and Family Island airports, public-private real estate ventures through vehicles like Poinciana SPV Ltd., and critical infrastructure projects, including the Glass Window Bridge.

Pinder said the fund will also consolidate the government’s equity holdings in private companies such as BTC, Aliv, Cable Bahamas, and the Nassau Cruise Port. Additional components include a Natural Resources Fund to receive royalties and related revenues, and a Blue Economy Fund to capture income from maritime industries and emerging opportunities such as blue carbon credits.

“Organizing the structure, operations and investment profiles of the NIF has been a complicated process,” Pinder said. “But we are ready to proceed and ensure that assets of the Bahamian people are held, governed and used in an objective, professional and transparent manner.”

