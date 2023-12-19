AG confirms government purchase of Rodney Bain building for new Supreme Court complex

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has purchased the property to house the new Supreme Court complex in New Providence, Attorney General Ryan Pinder has revealed, with construction to commence in 2024.

The new judicial complex is slated to house at least 19 new supreme courts, related judge’s chambers, and support services.

“I am pleased to advise that the Government, through its property holding SPV Poinciana Holdings, has concluded the purchase of 50 and 52 Shirley Street and has been conveyed the Rodney Bain building,” revealed Pinder during his contribution in the Senate on the compendium of judicial bills.

“This complex, which will span Parliament to Charlotte streets, will be the home of the new Supreme Courts.We look to proceed to demolish the Rodney Bain building and advance the construction in 2024.

“We look for this to be state-of-the-art, incorporating the most modern technology and infrastructure. Ensuring the judiciary functions at an optimal level is an important component of our criminal justice strategy,” said Pinder.

The Attorney General further noted that in2024, the government plans to open the new family and juvenile courts that will incorporate magistrate, and supreme court justices with the support of other necessary government agencies.

“This will include the presence of the police, social services government agencies. This will include the presence of the police, social services, and other government support agencies. The facility will allow for the confidentiality of sensitive family matters to be assured. Another important component of these courts is the availability of mediation rooms and expertise for pretrial dispute resolution, especially in sensitive matters such as family disputes,” said Pinder.

During his contribution, Pinder also noted that The Supreme Court (Amendment) Bill increases the maximum number of Supreme Court judges from 20 to 25, which he called a “significant” amendment that increases the capacity to conduct trials by 25 percent.

“It is the Government’s intent that this will not only contribute significantly to concluding the backlog of cases but will also give the Chief Justice the flexibility he requires to better allocate judges through the courts,” said Pinder.