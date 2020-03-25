AG: Bahamians must shoulder COVID-19 burden

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney General Carl Bethel yesterday said all Bahamians will have to shoulder the economic losses brought on by the ‘necessary’ COVID-19 restrictions, stating that the “virus is bigger than all of us and demands more of us”.

Bethel in an interview with Eyewitness News addressed concerns of tenants fearing eviction, with their income stream having impacted by the government imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

Bethel said: “The government is aware that there may be any number of hardship issues that will arise over the course of this curfew period and the course of any further extension that the House may grant based on medical advice.

“As issues arise the government is addressing them head on. Right now we are simply trying to get in place those measures that have already been announced. I want the Bahamian people to be aware that this virus is bigger than all of us and demands more of us.”

He continued: “The most important thing it demands of us apart from social distancing is love for each other. Everyone has to take on their shoulders the economic losses that are going to be caused by these necessary restrictions.

“The economy is taking a hit and the world economy is taking a it. We in The Bahamas can only survive if we stick together, love one another and everybody take a part of the burden.

Bethel said: “That would apply to tenants and landlords, employers and employees. It applies to all of us. The government is watching and should this become a real problem is prepared to take steps to deal with it.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced additional measures that expand emergency powers regulations introduced last week to prevent the local spread of COVID-19.

Measures include nationwide lockdown that will close the nation’s borders to all visitors, and introduce a 24-hour curfew with the exception of visits to essential services.

The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) NO.2) Order 2020, mandates a curfew for 24 hours per day, and took effect at 9am Tuesday.