Aeropost expands marketing team with young Bahamian talent for Caribbean and Latin American markets

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Aeropost, the region’s largest and most high-profile e-commerce and cross-border logistics company, has appointed two young Bahamian marketing professionals to its regional marketing team.

Jayme C. Pinder, formerly the Bahamas’ Marketing Manager has been promoted to Brand & Country Marketing Manager for the Caribbean & Latin America. Gabrielle Sterling has been named Caribbean Relations Lead.

As the newly appointed Brand & Country Marketing Manager, Caribbean & Latin America, Jayme C. Pinder brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise to her position. She will play a key role in developing and overseeing country-specific marketing campaigns and driving brand recognition across the region.

In a press release from the company, her extensive marketing background and in-depth knowledge of the regional landscape was lauded.

Pinder led the marketing team that launched Aeropost and ClickBox in The Bahamas in 2021. She is a former marketing executive at Aliv where she previously had responsibility of the Sponsorship and Events department. She is also a former print/radio journalist who, at the age of 18, was the country’s youngest radio news anchor at that time.

“Working closely with Jayme, Aeropost’s Brand and Country Marketing Manager, Caribbean and Latin America, has been a privilege,” Christie Rugh, Vice President of Commercial wrote.

“Her exceptional dedication, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to excellence have made her an invaluable asset to our team. Her promotion was a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional contributions and her potential to achieve even greater heights.”

In her new role as Caribbean Relations Lead, Gabrielle Sterling will foster valuable relationships with brand partners and devise tailored marketing strategies for the unique needs of each Caribbean market.

“With her strong background in public relations, she will ensure seamless collaboration between Aeropost and its counterparts in the Caribbean, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering tailored marketing solutions and fostering growth within the region,” the release noted.