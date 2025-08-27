Watch ILTV Live
A&E Renovations setback due to equipment shipment delay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Renovations at the Accident and Emergency Department of Princess Margaret Hospital have been delayed by an additional 4 to 6 weeks, as confirmed by Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville.

In a previous update, Dr. Darville had assured that the project, which began in 2019 under the Minnis administration, was nearing completion.

However, during an interview with the media on Wednesday, following the launch of the Remember2 Project, he explained that the delay is due to equipment that the ministry is waiting to be shipped to The Bahamas.

