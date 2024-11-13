Watch ILTV Live
Advice for those discouraged about entertainment careers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Well-known Bahamian artist Wendi Lewis says she is working to help dispel the assumptions surrounding individuals who decide to pursue careers as artists or performers. She noted that many are sometimes discouraged from their dream jobs because they lack family support in their decision.

Lewis was a panelist during Wednesday’s Division of Culture’s Cultural Career Expo. She told dozens of students from various schools around the capital that it is possible to pursue non-conventional careers in entertainment and be successful at them.
While she noted that parents’ and families’ concerns are justified, she said that those looking to pursue such careers must be intentional about their art and the reasons why they want to pursue it.

