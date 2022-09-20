Advice for Bahamian consumers in preparing for a hurricane

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The Consumer Protection Commission has issued hurricane preparation tips for consumers.

In a statement, chairman Walter Ferguson said: Be prepared, at the issuance of a hurricane watch, stock up on necessary supplies; bottled water, ice, food items, particularly canned goods, medications, batteries, fuel for vehicle, sand bags if susceptible to flooding, flash lights, portable radios, and chargers, etc.

“In this way, long lines and scarcity of items can be avoided,” he said.

“Keep portable chargers fully charged in the event of power loss. Have an evacuation plan that includes knowing the location of designated shelters in your area, and the safe keeping of valuable documents.

Ferguson continued: “Check the conditions of hurricane shutters to ensure functionality and install before high winds make it unsafe or extremely difficult to do so. Have a plan to secure items that may be blown away by heavy winds. Ensure that there are no trees threatening the power line into your home or its roof. Pay close attention to alerts from NEMA.

He added: “Be on the lookout for instances of price gouging; if encountered please reach out

to our sister agency Consumer Affairs Unit at 361-4239, or contact the Consumer

Protection Commission directly at telephone 393-7795/6, Hotline 357-7898, or via

email complaints@cpcbahamas.gov.bs.”