Advanced Poll Set for November 17 Ahead of Golden Isles By-Election

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Parliamentary Commissioner has announced that the Advanced Poll for the Golden Isles by-election will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The notice applies to all voters registered in the Golden Isles constituency as of October 21, 2025.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, both Overseas Voters and Special Voters are eligible to participate in the advanced poll.

Persons wishing to vote as Overseas Voters must submit applications on Form J within seven days of the Writ of Election being issued, making the deadline October 30, 2025. Those applying as Special Voters must submit Form K within fourteen days of the Writ’s issuance, with the deadline set for November 6, 2025.

All applicants must meet the qualifying criteria under their respective categories to vote early.

The Writ of Election for the Golden Isles by-election was issued on October 22, 2025. The official Election Day is set for November 24, 2025.

