NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two individuals, an adult woman and a male teen, were arrested on Wednesday January 15, 2025, following the seizure of ammunition at a residence.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 1:00 a.m., Fox Hill Division officers responded to a complaint at a home on Johnson Terrace, near Adderley Street.

While at that location, they discovered a quantity of ammunition, resulting in the arrests of the two occupants, a 34-year-old woman and an 18-year-old male.