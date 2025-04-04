Adult woman and teen male arrested following firearm seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Thursday April 3, 2025, the Drug Enforcement Unit confiscated two (2) firearms from a

residence in Pinewood Gardens, which resulted in two individuals being arrested.

According to the preliminary report, shortly before 10:45 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home on Avocado Street, where they discovered and seized a loaded high-powered weapon and a loaded firearm with a quantity of ammunition.

Consequently, a 23-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were taken into custody, investigators said.

The investigation continues.