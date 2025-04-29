Adult male shot on Peter Street hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the capital overnight, leaving a 30-year- old male injured and hospitalized.

On Monday April 28, 2025, shortly before 9:00 p.m., ShotSpotter technology alerted police to gunshots in the area of Peter Street. Upon the officers’ arrival at the scene, it was reported that two males were outside of a residence when a black Nissan March pulled up, the occupants of the vehicle exited and discharged gunshots in their direction, before leaving the area, police said.

As a result, one of the males sustained gunshot injuries about the body. He was transported to the hospital by EMS, where his condition was last listed as stable but critical, investigators confirmed.