Adult male shot Fleming Street remains hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday March 30, 2025, off Market Street, that has left a male hospitalized.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., police were alerted by ShotSpotter Technology of gunshots in the area of Fleming Street.

Responding officers met a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. It is reported that the victim got into an argument with another male who eventually left the area. Police revealed that the male returned to the area and opened fire in the direction of the victim and subsequently fled the scene.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for medical attention. He was last listed in critical condition.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

