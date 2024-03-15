Adult male shot and killed off Fire Trail Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in New Providence are investigating the circumstances which led to the shooting death of an adult male, believed to be in his 30s, who was reportedly ambushed and shot to death by a group of men in Campbell Estates Thursday night.

According to initial police investigations, officers responded to a shooting in a residential community off Fire Trail Road sometime after 8:00 pm.

Preliminary police reports indicate that responding officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot injuries once they arrived on the scene.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were summoned and pronounced the victim dead a short time later, according to police.

Authorities said three armed gunmen exited a white vehicle, approached the victim, shot him multiple times about the body and fled the scene.

The victim is known to police but was not being electronically monitored, according to officers.

Police have not yet identified a motive for the killing.

This shooting death pushes the country’s murder count to 32 for the year.