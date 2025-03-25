Adult male hospitalized following suicide attempt on Guana Cay, Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt by a 45-year-old male that took place at a residence on Guana Cay, Abaco, on Monday March 24, 2025.

According to initial reports, a female caller alerted police to the incident shortly before noon.

Officers responded and discovered the victim inside the home lying down. It is alleged that the victim ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter medication.

As a result, he was transported to the clinic for medical attention and further evaluation.

Investigation continues.