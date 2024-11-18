Adult male hospitalized following shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 30-year-old man has been hospitalized on Monday November 18, 2024, after a shooting incident that occurred on West Bay Street off Nassau Street.

Police officers inside Fort Charlotte Police Station were alerted to gunshots around 12:30 a.m. and responded to the scene, investigators revealed.

Upon their arrival, authorities found an adult male lying in the street, east of the police station, with multiple gunshot injuries, police said.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was involved

in a dispute with another male while at a nearby nightclub, resulting in the suspect brandishing a

firearm and shooting him.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. He was transported by

Emergency Medical Services to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition, police confirmed.

Investigations remain underway into this shooting incident.