Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Adult male & female injured during Pinewood Gardens shooting incident

0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday October 1, 2024, which injured two adults, a male and female.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 10:00 p.m., the victims were standing in front of a residence on Saffron Street in Pinewood Gardens when the occupants of a black Japanese vehicle approached and the rear passenger discharged multiple gunshots in their direction.

As a result, the 33-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body, while the 23-year- old female sustained a gunshot wound to her left leg, authorities revealed.

The victims were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle for further medical attention, where the 33-year-old remains in critical condition, police said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this latest shooting to please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

Polls

Should artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT be banned from use in schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT be banned from use in schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture