Adult male & female injured during Pinewood Gardens shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday October 1, 2024, which injured two adults, a male and female.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 10:00 p.m., the victims were standing in front of a residence on Saffron Street in Pinewood Gardens when the occupants of a black Japanese vehicle approached and the rear passenger discharged multiple gunshots in their direction.

As a result, the 33-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body, while the 23-year- old female sustained a gunshot wound to her left leg, authorities revealed.

The victims were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle for further medical attention, where the 33-year-old remains in critical condition, police said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this latest shooting to please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).