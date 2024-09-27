Adult male & female arrested in firearm seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An adult male and female, both 28 years old, were apprehended by the police on Friday, September 27, 2024, following the confiscation of an unlicensed firearm that contained ammunition.

According to initial reports, around 2:00 p.m., officers from the Anti-Gang & Firearm Investigation Task Force, acting on information, went to a business establishment on Village Road and observed a white Daihatsu Mira with the male and female occupant; as a result, the vehicle was stopped and searched, and the firearm was discovered inside, leading to their subsequent arrest.

Investigations continue.