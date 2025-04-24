Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Adult male beaten & robbed outside of a business establishment

0
SHARES
109
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday April 22, 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m. in a parking lot on Mount Royal Avenue.

According to the preliminary report, the victim left a business establishment and went inside his vehicle. While inside his vehicle, he was approached by three unknown males who ordered him out of the vehicle. He complied, however, the culprits pointed a metal object at his back and beat him about the body before robbing him of his black Nissan Note L/P# AZ0689 and other personal items, according to police.

As a result, the victim was assisted to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services for medical treatment, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Further, on Wednesday April 23, 2025, the vehicle of the victim was recovered on Market Street.

Police investigation continues.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture