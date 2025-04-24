Adult male beaten & robbed outside of a business establishment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday April 22, 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m. in a parking lot on Mount Royal Avenue.

According to the preliminary report, the victim left a business establishment and went inside his vehicle. While inside his vehicle, he was approached by three unknown males who ordered him out of the vehicle. He complied, however, the culprits pointed a metal object at his back and beat him about the body before robbing him of his black Nissan Note L/P# AZ0689 and other personal items, according to police.

As a result, the victim was assisted to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services for medical treatment, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Further, on Wednesday April 23, 2025, the vehicle of the victim was recovered on Market Street.

Police investigation continues.