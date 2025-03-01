Adult male arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Friday February 28, 2025, police recovered a Silver Nissan Note that was recently reported stolen after a brief chase ended in the Seven Hills Estates Community.

Preliminary reports revealed that sometime around noon, a Police Motorcyclist observed the vehicle being driven without any license plates attached. The officer beckoned to the driver to stop several times, but he refused, resulting in a chase. Eventually, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a wall, police said.

Consequently, the 18-year-old male driver was successfully arrested and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a firearm component(magazine), authorities said.

Investigation continues.