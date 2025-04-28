Watch ILTV Live
Adult male arrested following firearm & marijuana discovery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama confiscated a firearm and a quantity of suspected drugs during a traffic stop on Sunday April 27, 2025.

Initial reports indicate that sometime around 5:15 p.m., officers from the Mobile Division conducted a routine stop-and-search of a vehicle while on Murchison Drive and Pioneers Way. After the vehicle stopped, the male passenger exited and fled the scene on foot, heading west, according to police.

In response, officers detained the driver and searched the vehicle, where they discovered a firearm containing ammunition and a quantity of suspected marijuana. As a result, the 24-year-old male was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation, investigators confirmed.

