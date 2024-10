NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama seized a quantity of suspected drugs and arrested a 46-year-old male on Sunday 20th October, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 9:00 p.m., Northeastern Division officers executed a search warrant at home on Nelson Road, where they found a large quantity of suspected marijuana, leading to the arrest of the sole male occupant.

The estimated weight and street value of the suspected marijuana is currently unknown.

Investigations continue.