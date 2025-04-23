Watch ILTV Live
Adrianna Fox delivers a message of hope and empowerment at LW Young Jr High

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Co-founder of the Fox Foundation, Adrianna Fox, delivered an inspiring keynote address to the students of the L.W. Young Junior High School Boys and Girls Empowerment Club on Wednesday morning.

The event marked the club’s 4th Annual Boys and Girls Empowerment Seminar, held at the Fox Hill Community Center.

Ms. Fox encouraged the young attendees to believe in themselves and to stay committed to their dreams, despite the challenges they may face.

“Not everyone will understand your dreams—and that’s okay,” she told the students. “What’s most important is that you believe in them.”

Her message resonated deeply with the students, many of whom expressed a renewed sense of confidence and motivation following her address.

