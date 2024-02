NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson’s brother, Lanardo Gibson, was called to the witness stand today in the ongoing Supreme Court trial against the MP and five others.

Adrian Gibson is being tried alongside Elwood Donaldson Jr., the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s former general manager, Jerome Missick, Joann Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Gibson’s cousin Rashae Gibson.