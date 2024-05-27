Adrian Gibson beefs up legal team

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Attorney Geoffrey Farquharson has joined the legal team which is defending Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson in the ongoing Supreme Court case against him; Gibson’s legal team is now comprised of Farquharson, Attorney Damian Gomez, QC and Attorney Murrio Ducille.

The trial continues before Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

Prosecutors contend that Gibson illegally benefited from Water and Sewerage Corproration (WSC) contracts during his tenure as Chairman and failed to declare his interest in them.

Gibson is on trial with Elwood Donaldson Jr, Rashae Gibson, Peaches Farquharson, Jerome Missick and Joann Knowles.