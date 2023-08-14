ADMISSION OF FAILURE: Pintard slams Davis administration over decision to prorogue Parliament

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard has asserted that the Davis administration’s decision to prorogue Parliament is an admission of failure, arguing that the administration has pushed the country into further economic distress.

During a press conference at the party’s headquarters yesterday Pintard stated: “We believe we witnessed a desperate and feeble attempt by the Davis-Cooper administration to escape the undeniable truth that they’re failing the Bahamian people despite benefiting from a rebounding world economy, pent up demand and business returning to pre-pandemic levels.”

“With their decisions to prorogue the House the PLP acknowledges their inability to fulfill even the most basic promises they made during their five-year agenda announcement,” he continued.

“It is a clear admission of guilt, an admission that they have let down the very people they were elected to serve. They had a honeymoon period where they spent an inordinate amount of cash with pomp, circumstance and elaborate public relations but the substance of their leadership clearly reveals that they have fallen short of addressing the most difficult circumstances Bahamians are facing.”

The FNM leader claimed that the Davis administration has pushed the Bahamian people further into economic distress from high electricity costs and rising food costs. He added that the government has failed to deliver on many of its promises.

“Promises of social assistance, national security and safety has proven to be nothing but hollow words, leaving citizens to suffer the consequences of their inaction,” said Pintard, who suggested that the Davis administration is now seeking a “do-over.”

He argued that the Davis administration has been plagued by a litany of scandals and blunders.

“The Bahamian people deserve answers, accountability and leadership that doesn’t crumble under pressure and buckle under the weight of its own promises.”

The next session will commence on October 4th, with the prorogation of Parliament bringing an end to the current session. This means the agenda of the House has been wiped clean.

However, Pintard said that the two-month “hiatus” while the country faces numerous challenges “wreaks of negligence and indifference.”

He mpted that there are still critical questions regarding immigration matters that must be answered, adding that the Opposition will continue to seek answers.

“It is our concern that this government is seeking to dodge the most critical questions that impact our sovereignty. On immigration alone left 84 questions on the agenda. These are critical questions that must be answered. We will hold the Davis administration accountable. We will not allow this administration to rewrite history or escape the consequences of their actions,” said Pintard.