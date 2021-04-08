“ADJUSTING OUR FOOTPRINT”: RBC to consolidate branches on New Providence and Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bank of Canada has announced it is adjusting its business footprint to ensure it remains profitable and sustainable, as it moves to consolidate two branches within the next two months.

LaSonya Missick, RBC managing director and head of personal banking, told Eyewitness News that the bank has decided to consolidate its Mackey Street branch with its Palmdale branch, and its Governor’s Harbour branch with its Harbour Island branch, in the coming months.

“We have decided to consolidate our Mackey Street branch with our Palmdale branch, effective June 28, 2021. The Mackey Street branch was one of the temporarily closed locations since last year March, due to the pandemic,” said Knowles in response to Eyewitness News inquiries.

“We will also be consolidating our Governor’s Harbour branch with our Harbour Island branch, effective May 28, 2021.

“Additionally, through a unique banking partnership, we seek to provide our clients within the Governor’s Harbour community with solutions to conduct their banking activities.”

She added: “We decided to consolidate these branches following an evaluation of the changing needs and behavior of our clients in the communities they serve.

“RBC is adjusting its bank footprint today to ensure our business remains competitive, profitable and sustainable now and in the future. As always, we will work with each employee to help determine what the best path forward might be while recognizing that this type of change can be difficult.”

Missick noted that despite the consolidation of these two branches, RBC remains “fully committed to our islands”.

“We recently opened our fully renovated Freeport branch and will open our state-of-the-art location in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, in just a few weeks,” she said.

“Both branches received extensive damage during the passage of Hurricane Dorian.”