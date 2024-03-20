Adderley offers explanation as PM’s BMW saga continues

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Ministry of Finance signed off on the purchase of a $192,500 BMW 2024 Series 7 in February, for the Prime Minister to upgrade his mode of transport.

As news circulated on social media concerning the purchase of the luxury vehicle, many residents questioned the necessity of the big buy.

Acting Press Secretary in OPM Keishla Adderley explained that the purchase was necessary considering that the Prime Minister’s current vehicle, A Mercedes Benz, had already been in use for 13 years after being purchased in 2011.

Adderley also revealed that a second vehicle has been ordered; but did not confirm what the vehicle was purchased for nor could she confirm the cost of the purchase.

OPM has confirmed that the Mercedes Benz purchased in 2011 is no longer in use and further explained that the car that the Prime Minister is currently using, a BMW, is on loan.