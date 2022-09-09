Activists: Trans youth have right to protection and inclusion in education

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Executive Director of the Bahamas Organisation of LGBTI Affairs Alexus D’Marco yesterday stressed that the government, schools, and their administrators have a duty to ensure all students receive the same opportunities for education.

She weighed in on the public controversy surrounding a report on the alleged claims of two parents who were concerned that a student at Windsor School’s Albany campus appeared to be transitioning from a boy to a girl.

In a statement, D’Marco pointed to recent research in the Caribbean that indicated 42 percent of transgender people were between 15 to 19 years old when they identified as transgender.

Windsor has not commented on the student but reportedly stated that its campus has a “gender-neutral, single-use restroom that all students, faculty, and staff are free to use”.

In a statement, Human Rights Bahamas charged that students have a right to privacy and protection in education spaces, and criticized reporting it claims puts the individual child at risk.

“Data indicates that 82 percent of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40 percent have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth,” the statement read.

“This reporting not only puts this individual child at risk but any child who may be dealing with a similar situation at this delicate time in their lives. The Bahamas is no stranger to extremist views and religious activism. Any action taken by a group or individual as a result of this reporting will not only be damaging for the school and harmful to its students but could also place minors in danger.”

The statement added: “If you are a young person or anyone struggling with similar issues, please know that many people support you and are on your side.”

For her part, D’Marco also noted discourse over the photo of a Doris Johnson girl student who had a traditionally masculine haircut.

“It remains the duty of the Government, the school, and the school board to ensure that all students receive the same opportunity to education and eventually be able to apply for employment and become full citizens – and safely, without discrimination. The highest aim is to seek solutions that include transgender, intersex, gender diverse and all other minority students.”

D’Marco is also the executive director of the United Caribbean Trans Network (UCTRANS).

She acknowledged the path to those solutions was not easy as people generally did not have enough information or understanding.

“Concerns were raised about dress code; the use of bathrooms and questions are asked if this will impact the other students and their learning process. No, having a transgender peer student in class will not affect the learning ability of other students. In fact, we might reach a Bahamas that is a more inclusive society.”

D’Marco noted concerns about gender-neutral spaces and transgender students attending classes among other students; however, she maintained discourse must acknowledge that all students should have the same right to education.

She also underscored the importance to differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity.

“All persons have both, whereas the majority of people identify as heterosexual and cisgender, it is not the only way people can define themselves,” D’Marco said.

“The prevalence and resent visibility of persons who self-define differently, then the known norm is in fact not on the increase, instead it is due to an increase of knowledge, and the availability of information – that more and more people who were all along self-defining as LGBTIQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, and Queer) are coming out, and coming forward, publicly.”

The term cisgender refers to an individual who feels their gender identity and expression are in line with their gender assigned at birth, she explained.

D’Marco said recent research has shown that among all minority populations, transgender youth have the highest suicide rate.

She said findings indicate that transgender youth between the ages of 15 and 19 are 7.6 times more likely to attempt suicide, and that LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.

“The Bahamas Constitution makes provision for Freedom of Expression as well as access to all Fundamental Rights,” D’Marco continued.

“In this light, we should seek solutions that include transgender, gender diverse, and intersex students, along with lesbian, gay, and bisexual students in the same manner as students who are heterosexual and cisgender.

“Education and the ability to complete education to the highest level desired by each individual is linked to employability. Each Bahamian citizen, including transgender students, have the right to receive education and to enter the labour market, and fully contribute to The Bahamian civil society.”

D’Marco added she was willing to meet with the Ministry of Education, schools, parents, and any relevant stakeholders at the Windsor School to raise awareness, give orientation sessions, and support efforts to make schools more inclusive.