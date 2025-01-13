Watch ILTV Live
Activists & educators attend “Reaching The Streets,” Seminar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Union of Teachers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, conducted a seminar at Bahamas Faith Ministries aimed at educating educators and activists about the rising crime epidemic facing the nation.

The, “Reaching the streets” event was moderated by BFM Pastor Dave Burrows. Anti-crime Activist and Pastor Carlos Reid is one of the speakers scheduled for later this afternoon.

He spoke with media on the sidelines of the event and underscored the importance of events like these as many issues in the streets only ferment and develop into greater challenges in the wider community. Reid also emphasized the importance of addressing issues at the root while persons are incarcerated to better prepare them for reintegration into society.

