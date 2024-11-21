Watch ILTV Live
Activists call for law and penalty reforms following Adriel Moxey’s death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A group of women activists has gathered in protest outside of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID); the demonstrators are calling on the government to review its legislation as it relates to laws that seek to protect the rights of children.

The women demonstrated with placards in hand which read, “Broken Systems = Broken Lives”, “We Will Not Rest” and “Better Security for our Children.”

Child Activist, Patrice Hanna-Carey called for authorities to beef up patrols in various school zones where children often traverse.

The protest was organized by the Founder of Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM) Khandi Gibson, following the tragic discovery of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey who was found dead in bushes on Faith Avenue South on Wednesday evening. The young schoolgirl was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday morning, however, police say the child had been missing since Monday, November 18th.

