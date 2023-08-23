Activist slams 11-year-old’s mother for not reporting incident to police

VideosAugust 23, 2023August 23, 2023 at 4:20 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

2 comments

We have to speak out more against these mothers who are putting their daughters in terrible situations resulting from their choices and relationships. We need to hear more from these activists who say they are fighting for women and girls. Happy to hear from this one.

Reply

HORRENDOUS? If that mother didn’t report that matter, is what it is! HORRENDOUS! Next question is, why? The mother needs to be LOCKED UP along with the perpetrator, if indeed it was her boyfriend!

Reply

Leave a Reply

*