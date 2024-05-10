Active discussions underway over stalled Ginn development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Active discussions are underway regarding the stalled Ginn development project, according to the director of the Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA), who noted that the aim is to formulate a “shelf-ready” project for the development site.

When questioned about the status of the 2,012-acre West End project, which has languished for over a decade, Phylicia Woods-Hanna, the BIA’s director, stated during an Office of the Prime Minister press conference: “There are active discussions about that. The Bahamas Investment Authority is reviewing the files from the Ginn with the Office of the Attorney General with the view of coming together for a shelf-ready project for the Ginn property.”

The Ginn project, which has remained stagnant for more than a decade, was originally envisioned as the economic linchpin for west Grand Bahama.

“The property is very large and there are several considerations based on the size of the property, whether it will be split, what is the target sector we should be looking at based on the components of the projects? The project is very unique because of its location and because it has a marina as well as an airport and understanding across agencies what we can offer based on all of the interagency policies in terms of a shelf-ready project.”