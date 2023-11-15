Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper tighlipped over speculation of WSC chairman’s removal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper remained tight-lipped today concerning speculations that the government will remove Water and Sewerage (WSC) Chairman Sylvanus Petty as chairman of the corporation.

The speculation mounted after he admitted in the Supreme Court that his daughter has a $26K contract with the corporation. Petty also asserted in court that he does not frown upon nepotism. The opposition Free National Movement (FNM) has called on the Davis administration to have Petty resign. However, Prime Minister Philip Davis says the FNM has no “moral authority” to demand a resignation but asserted that “the right thing will be done.”