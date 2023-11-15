Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper criticises mobile operators over service quality

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper giving a stern rebuke to the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Aliv for what he has described as consistent low connectivity and poor service.

Cooper says the companies have failed to provide consistent service to the wider public, sparking frustrations from consumers throughout the country. His comments were made during an address at the Utilities Regulators and Competition Authority (URCA) forum where discussions concerning the digitization of government services are underway.

Cooper pointed out that even his government business calls have been interrupted due to inconsistent service provided by the telecommunications company. He urged the companies to strive harder to meet their mandate to provide quality service to consumers.