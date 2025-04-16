Watch ILTV Live
Acting Postmaster General responds to allegations levied by staffers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Acting Postmaster General Shervonne Johnson has rejected “unfavorable,” claims levied against her leadership by unionized workers at The Bahamas Post Office who have accused Johnson of being “disrespectful.”

Johnson, who has been functioning in the role since November 2024, expressed concerns that she “walked into a hostile environment.”

She added, “when it comes to respect, that goes both ways.”

She also scrutinized claims that she physically assaulted an assistant Postmaster General – Johnson claimed she was not the aggressor. She further claimed that she attempted to address the matter which she revealed is now under investigation.

She voiced her displeasure that individuals who she said were not present at the time of the incident are those who are “giving this story legs to walk.”

Johnson further argued that she is wrestling with a “subset,” of employees who are giving, what she suggests is, harmful pushback to her plans to revamp the government agency.

A number of those employees who protested told Eyewitness News their decades of experience in the Post Office is being shrugged off by Johnson. A number of these workers belong to the agency’s Human Resources department, parcel posts and stamp counter.

She insisted that “it has been this onward fight with staying in the status quo. We’re not there anymore. Modern day post offices are fully digitized”.

