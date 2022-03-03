ACQUISITION INCHING CLOSER: Grand Lucayan RFP closes with several ‘credible’ responses, says Cooper

“I will have more to say next week during the budget debate”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The request for proposals (RFP) for purchase of the Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama closed yesterday, with Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper noting that several credible responses have been received.

The process closed at 5pm yesterday.

Speaking on the issue yesterday, Cooper said: “We have gotten a significant level of responses.”

He added: “Based on what I’ve seen, there are several credible responses that we have already received in relation to the acquisition of the hotel.

“Over the next few days, I will receive a formal briefing and when we do so, I will have more to say next week during the budget debate.”

The sale was listed with Canadian firm Colliers Enterprises to ensure the widest global net is cast to attract prospective qualified buyers, according to the board of Lucayan Renewal Holdings.

Cooper assured that the government has “not forgotten” Grand Bahama.

“We have a special program for revitalizing the tourism industry on Grand Bahama,” said Cooper.

Cooper previously noted that the government is seeking $150 million for the Grand Lucayan Resort property.

The Davis administration had canceled its agreement with RCL/ITM for the sale of the beleaguered resort.

Cooper has said the terminated agreement has cost taxpayers well in excess of $150 million.