ACKLINS BUST: Three police officers, two Colombians detained for drug seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three police officers and two Colombian nationals were arrested yesterday in connection with a drug seizure on Acklins on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Superintendent Audley Peters advised that an investigation commenced on the island following the drug seizure and led to the arrest of the five men.

Few details were provided on the circumstances of the drug seizure or the quantity of drugs.

The rank of the officers and the extent of their alleged involvement was also not provided.

Last December, an officer was implicated in a $25 million cocaine bust on Crooked Island.

He returned to active duty earlier this year as there was insufficient evidence to form a case against him, according to Police Commissioner Paul Rolle.

“The persons that were found with the drugs were charged, appeared before the court and pled guilty,” Rolle told the media in February.

“They are now doing time in Fox Hill.

“The matter as it relates to the police officer, we did not have sufficient evidence to secure what we believe a prima facie case or a conviction.

“He has been returned to active duty.”

In December, Rolle said the police were investigating claims that an officer was allegedly involved in a $25 million cocaine operation.

The cocaine was contained in 44 black bags.

The drugs weighed a reported 3,124 pounds of cocaine.

During their arraignment, Luis Andres Perez, 29, and Jaime Digiacomo, 64, two Venezuelan nationals alleged a police officer was involved and claimed the officer was supposed to receive the drugs and take the aircraft.

The men also alleged the officer in question was supposed to take them to a speedboat that would travel to the Dominican Republic.