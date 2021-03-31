ACHES, CHILLS, PAINS: Vaccine aftereffects normal, says former health minister

“Some people have no aftereffects at all; others have to take the day off after immunization”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the national COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, stakeholders indicate that while there have been individuals reporting some aftereffects, there have been no major adverse effects identified to date.

More than 7,000 people have been vaccinated on New Providence and Grand Bahama with the first dose of AstraZeneca — a two-dose vaccine — over the past two weeks.

Eyewitness News understands that several individuals who have had their first vaccine jab have since presented themselves to public and private clinics over the past few days with symptoms ranging from fever to fatigue and joint pain.

Former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said this reaction was expected and not abnormal.

In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, Sands said there has been “the expected ‘my arm hurts’, ‘I had some chills’, ‘I feel tired’, ‘I’ve got aches and joint pains’ and so on and so forth — the typical complaints”.

“We haven’t seen anything else unusual or peculiar,” he said.

“Some people have no aftereffects at all. Other people have to take the day off after their immunization. But, for the most part, I think our experience has been fairly consistent with the rest of the world’s experience with vaccinations of COVID.

“It has been very, very good to see that the reservations or appointments for immunization have been increasing.”

Yesterday, more than 33,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in The Bahamas via the World Health Organization/Pan American Health Organization COVAX Facility.

The Bahamas received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on March 10 via a donation of 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca from India.

The vaccination program was rolled out on March 14.

The highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered on a single day totaled more than 1,000.