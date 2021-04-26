ACCESS GRANTED: COVID-19 vaccinations open to all adults

Second doses for COVID-19 Vaccine to start in two weeks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Vaccinations for COVID-19 are open to all persons aged 18 and older, effective today.

To date, 25,692 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have been administered on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Abaco.

In a statement, the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee said the appointment notice for the second dose of the vaccine will be sent via e-mail, and begin on May 10.

“Second dose appointments can be booked at any of the available vaccination centers,” the statement read.

“An individual is not required to receive their second dose at the same vaccination site, or island, that they received their first dose.

“First dose appointments will continue to be available during the time that second doses are being administered.”

“All individuals who have received a first dose will be able to receive the second dose.”

According to the committee, vaccinations will continue this week (Monday – Friday) at Loyola Hall, Gladstone Road; Church of God of Prophecy, East St; and St. Anslem’s Catholic Church Hall, Bernard Road (Monday only) on New Providence, and at the Susan J. Wallace Community Center in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“Starting Monday 26 April through Friday 30 April, the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to take place on the Family Islands:

Monday 26 April: Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Islands, Acklins and Andros

Tuesday 27 April: Exuma (mainland, Staniel Cay, Black Point and Farmers Cay) Cat Island, San Salvador and the Berry Islands

Wednesday 28 April: Exuma (mainland), Eleuthera (mainland and Spanish Wells), Long Island and Rum Cay

Friday 30 April: Bimini.”

The statement continued: “To make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please visit vax.gov.bs. To view the full Family Island schedule, including vaccination site locations and times, visit opm.gov.bs.

“On-site appointments are available at the Church of God of Prophecy, East St. and St. Anselm’s Catholic Church Hall, Bernard Road on New Providence; the Susan J. Wallace Community Centre on Grand Bahama and at all Family Island vaccination sites.

“A Bahamas Government issued ID is required at check-in at the vaccination site. Individuals who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should expect an email within the next two weeks to alert them as to when they should book their second appointment. The reminder email will contain a link to access the appointment portal.