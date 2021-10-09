ACCESS APPROVED: Bahamas vaccinations to be reconized by UK as of October 11

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United Kingdom government has announced changes to its travel restrictions that would recognize those with fully-vaccinated status from 37 new countries and territories including The Bahamas, treating them the same as UK fully vaccinated passengers.

The Bahamas will be added to that list as of October 11.

According to the United Kingdom Department for Transport, visitors going to England before that day will be required to follow protocols for people who are not fully vaccinated. A vaccine certificate to prove vaccination status will then be required for entry.

Visitors must be vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival in the country with Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen — which are all available in The Bahamas.

Individuals with two-dose vaccines or a combination of them must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated.

Formulations of these vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, also qualify as approved vaccines.

As of the weekend, 104,380 people had been fully vaccinated — more than 30 percent of the eligible population.

Vaccines are available for anyone aged 12 and over.

The government continues to encourage vaccination uptake.

As it relates to vaccine supply in The Bahamas, PAHO Assistant Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa has said PAHO continues to make every effort to increase access to vaccines of all its member states.

PAHO has recently commended the vaccine rollout in The Bahamas but said it is important for residents to continue to utilize public health and social measures, including testing as cases and deaths remain high in the region.

COVID deaths in The Bahamas stand at 586.

While The Bahamas case positivity rate stood at 13 percent on Wednesday, nearly three times the recommended rate, the figure has fluctuated to as high as 30 percent in recent days.